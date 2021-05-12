Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Holdings Decreased by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income decreased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 80.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 256,022 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $11,182,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 782,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,303,000 after purchasing an additional 35,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCPT opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.99. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $30.42.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

