Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (FEDU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE FEDU opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $47.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.51. Four Seasons Education has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Company Profile

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services focusing on math education for kindergarten, elementary and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including workshops on specific math topics and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

