Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Receives $115.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded down $3.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.50. 4,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $51.63 and a 1-year high of $166.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 77.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,658,736.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Fox Factory by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

