Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.26 Per Share

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.21.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $148.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $166.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNV. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth about $732,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

