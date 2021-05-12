Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL) Director Garnet L. Dawson Sells 25,000 Shares

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL) Director Garnet L. Dawson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.76, for a total value of C$18,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,000 shares in the company, valued at C$97,152.

Garnet L. Dawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Garnet L. Dawson sold 47,000 shares of Freegold Ventures stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.76, for a total value of C$35,720.00.

Shares of Freegold Ventures stock opened at C$0.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 54.75, a current ratio of 55.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$246.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.76. Freegold Ventures Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.95.

About Freegold Ventures

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 50 patented and 94 unpatented federal claims, and 268 State of Alaska mining claims, which cover a total area of 14,630 acres; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

