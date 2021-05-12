Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Receives C$9.85 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.85.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRU shares. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of FRU opened at C$8.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.16. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$3.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -71.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is -300.00%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

