Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FRU. Eight Capital upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$6.60 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Freehold Royalties to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Freehold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.95.

FRU stock traded up C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.90. 423,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,571. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.16. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$3.19 and a 12 month high of C$9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.08.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

