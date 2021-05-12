freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.80

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

FRTAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of freenet in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44.

About freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

