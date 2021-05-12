Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.88

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.88 and traded as low as $9.51. Frequency Electronics shares last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 11,643 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.49 million, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $11.67 million during the quarter.

In other Frequency Electronics news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,966 shares of Frequency Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $247,398.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 30,918 shares of company stock worth $364,018. Insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEIM. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,136,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 227,337 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $994,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 35,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. 63.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

