Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR: FME) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/12/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €58.80 ($69.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €68.00 ($80.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €74.00 ($87.06) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €69.00 ($81.18) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €79.50 ($93.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €78.00 ($91.76) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €52.40 ($61.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €52.40 ($61.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €79.50 ($93.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €78.00 ($91.76) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €69.00 ($81.18) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR FME opened at €64.72 ($76.14) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion and a PE ratio of 16.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.40. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 1 year high of €79.96 ($94.07). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €64.00 and its 200-day moving average is €65.45.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

