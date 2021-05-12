Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSNUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FSNUY traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.32. The stock had a trading volume of 13,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,753. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.