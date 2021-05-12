FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02, Zacks reports. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%.

NYSE:FSK traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.58. The stock had a trading volume of 28,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,597. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.66%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSK. Hovde Group began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

