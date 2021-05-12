FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.06

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.06 and last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 62717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

FTC Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

