Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%.

Shares of NASDAQ FLL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,874. The firm has a market cap of $334.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 2.07. Full House Resorts has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FLL shares. Union Gaming Research started coverage on Full House Resorts in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Full House Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 750 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-guest-room hotel; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

