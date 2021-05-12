FundX Investment Group LLC Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

FundX Investment Group LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,748,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,552,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,885,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,160,000 after buying an additional 388,984 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 433,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,671,000 after buying an additional 257,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,580,000.

SCHG stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.51. 11,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,946. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $89.33 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.00 and its 200 day moving average is $128.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

