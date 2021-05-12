FundX Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

FundX Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF comprises 2.1% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. FundX Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.81% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SDG traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.31. The company had a trading volume of 20,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,932. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.60. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 52-week low of $60.51 and a 52-week high of $100.27.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.