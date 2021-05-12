FundX Investment Group LLC Invests $9.49 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 31,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,492,000. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 5.4% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO stock traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $285.58. 4,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,415. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.23. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $171.89 and a 12-month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

