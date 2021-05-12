FundX Investment Group LLC Makes New $2.53 Million Investment in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.4% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,096 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after acquiring an additional 953,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.97. The company had a trading volume of 110,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,014,001. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $115.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.73.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

