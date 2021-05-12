FundX Investment Group LLC Makes New $672,000 Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up 0.4% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $806,142,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,802,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,766,000 after buying an additional 2,804,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,427,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,132,000 after buying an additional 2,416,508 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3,258.7% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 616,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,186,000 after buying an additional 597,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,330,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,842,000 after buying an additional 556,382 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,813. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $54.73 and a 12-month high of $111.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.29.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

