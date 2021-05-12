FundX Investment Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EAGG. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,742,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 301.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 152,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 114,763 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,253,000 after acquiring an additional 107,717 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 294,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,662,000 after buying an additional 93,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 196,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 85,295 shares during the period.

Shares of EAGG stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,358. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average of $55.66. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $57.30.

