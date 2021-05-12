FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) from a b rating to a c rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FF stock opened at $14.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56. FutureFuel has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 64.90%. The firm had revenue of $49.86 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in FutureFuel by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,146 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 27,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 18.6% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

