FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Issued By Cormark

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.39. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

ABX has been the subject of several other research reports. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities reaffirmed an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price (down from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.50.

Barrick Gold stock opened at C$28.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$26.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.87. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$23.63 and a 1 year high of C$41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.07.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.10 billion.

In other Barrick Gold news, Director John Lawson Thornton purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,625,955.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,775,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$46,622,547.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

