FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Issued By Oppenheimer

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sally Beauty in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $2.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.00. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $926.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

SBH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

SBH opened at $23.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $25.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the first quarter valued at $34,738,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 16.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth about $386,000.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

