FY2022 EPS Estimates for Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Increased by Analyst

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report released on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.48 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.40. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

AMOT has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ AMOT opened at $33.53 on Monday. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average of $32.48.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 3.99%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from Allied Motion Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 484,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,866,000 after buying an additional 201,701 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after acquiring an additional 52,586 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,363,000 after acquiring an additional 20,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 141,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.

