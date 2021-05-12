FY2023 EPS Estimates for Workhorse Group Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Workhorse Group in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

WKHS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $42.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 903.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 351.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $62,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,080.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

