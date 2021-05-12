FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Issued By Wedbush

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.88. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.76).

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $13.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 140.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 89,737 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,222,000 after purchasing an additional 135,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC raised its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.