FY2025 Earnings Forecast for TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:TCON)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $3.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.38.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

TCON opened at $5.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.60. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $12.20.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02).

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5,758.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 320,406 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,518,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,465,000 after acquiring an additional 504,933 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 87,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

