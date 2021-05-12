FY2025 EPS Estimates for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.77 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.87.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.77.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $28.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.24. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $320,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 431,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,824,863.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

