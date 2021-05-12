Gamesys Group plc (LON:GYS) Plans Dividend of GBX 28

Gamesys Group plc (LON:GYS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Gamesys Group’s previous dividend of $12.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Gamesys Group stock opened at GBX 1,910 ($24.95) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,923.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,419.20. Gamesys Group has a one year low of GBX 780 ($10.19) and a one year high of GBX 2,005 ($26.20).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Gamesys Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,878 ($24.54) in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Gamesys Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,930 ($25.22) price objective on shares of Gamesys Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

About Gamesys Group

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates online casino and bingo-led brands in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers bingo, casino, and other games under the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Heart Bingo, Botemania, Rainbow Riches, Virgin Casino, Monopoly Casino, Vera&John, InterCasino, and Solid Gaming brands to its players.

