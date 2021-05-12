Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Announces Earnings Results

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.

GMDA stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.61. 264,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,147. Gamida Cell has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $160.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.23.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

GMDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Gamida Cell from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gamida Cell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.