GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Insider James M. Conniff Sells 8,800 Shares of Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) insider James M. Conniff sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $904,376.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $103.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. GATX Co. has a one year low of $51.62 and a one year high of $106.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.07.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $305.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.17 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GATX. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of GATX by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in GATX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in GATX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GATX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

