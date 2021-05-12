GATX Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GATX)

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 4,563 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 5,750% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GATX shares. Cowen upped their price target on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. GATX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

In other GATX news, VP Necati Gokce Tezel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $249,025.00. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $2,843,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,945,543.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,329 shares of company stock valued at $6,815,526 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of GATX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GATX by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of GATX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of GATX by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GATX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

GATX traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.49. 4,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,365. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.07. GATX has a 1-year low of $51.62 and a 1-year high of $106.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.04.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $305.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. GATX’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GATX will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 36.30%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

