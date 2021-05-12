GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 17.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €31.97 ($37.61).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €36.33 ($42.74) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €20.74 ($24.40) and a one year high of €37.34 ($43.93). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion and a PE ratio of 67.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is €35.58 and its 200 day moving average is €31.10.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

