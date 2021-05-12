Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Down 7.7% This Week

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $118.60 million and approximately $6.82 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00001884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00086584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00019229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $528.64 or 0.01066234 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00070430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00115148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,051.21 or 0.10187904 BTC.

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 126,954,039 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

