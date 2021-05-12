General American Investors Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,226,434 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,226,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,419,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 36,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 12,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.81. 86,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,383,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.08. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $10.04. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.30 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

ET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.73.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

