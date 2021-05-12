General American Investors Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

General American Investors Co. Inc. reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for about 1.9% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $20,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Eaton by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,994 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,994. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. HSBC upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.13.

NYSE:ETN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,050. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.63. The stock has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $149.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.62%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

