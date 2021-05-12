Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Shares Gap Down to $32.36

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.36, but opened at $31.13. Generation Bio shares last traded at $30.17, with a volume of 3,839 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GBIO. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Generation Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.51.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. Analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Stanton sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $367,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,296,630.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Geoff Mcdonough sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $351,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,184,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,561,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,849 shares of company stock worth $8,669,367.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Generation Bio during the third quarter worth $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Generation Bio by 222.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Generation Bio by 571.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

