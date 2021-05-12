Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear, headwear and accessories in retail stores in the United States and Canada. The Company sells its products principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Johnston & Murphy, Underground Station, Hatworld, Lids, Hat Shack, Hat Zone, Head Quarters and Cap Connection, and on internet websites. The Company also sells footwear at wholesale under its Johnston & Murphy brand and under the licensed Dockers brand. “

GCO has been the subject of several other reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Genesco stock opened at $52.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $785.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.58. Genesco has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $57.45.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.48 million. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Genesco will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genesco news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 860.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Genesco during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

