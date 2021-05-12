Geneva Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,937 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Q2 worth $68,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Q2 by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Q2 by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Q2 by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Q2 by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, COO John E. Breeden sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total transaction of $487,937.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,939,152.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $897,559.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,350 shares in the company, valued at $31,622,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,211 shares of company stock worth $19,348,503. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

QTWO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Shares of QTWO stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,146. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.39 and its 200 day moving average is $115.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.67 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -40.62 and a beta of 1.71.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $108.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.21 million. Equities analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

