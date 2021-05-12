Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $41.88 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 351,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,132 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $41,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4,086.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.59. 75,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,656,903. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.47 and a 200 day moving average of $114.45. The stock has a market cap of $75.74 billion, a PE ratio of 86.99, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FISV. Truist lifted their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

