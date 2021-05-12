Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 23,116 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,084,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,116 shares during the quarter. HealthEquity makes up approximately 1.3% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $73,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HQY. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,648,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,325 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in HealthEquity by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,834,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,119 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,568,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,503,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,007,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,941,000 after acquiring an additional 336,327 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HQY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,389. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,443.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on HQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.90.

In other HealthEquity news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $429,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,291,572.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

