Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)’s share price dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.02 and last traded at $17.10. Approximately 19,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 857,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Genius Sports Company Profile (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues, as well as online and offline education, and consultancy services; live sports data collection, oddsmaking, risk management, and player marketing services; and various online marketing and fan engagement tools for customer acquisition and retention.

