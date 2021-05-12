Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Danske raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GMAB traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.33. The stock had a trading volume of 416,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,200. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.32. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $27.87 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

