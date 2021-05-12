Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Receives $33.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNTX. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $498,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,933.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $58,690.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,402.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,160 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $1,023,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 23,082 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.44. The company had a trading volume of 31,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,911. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

