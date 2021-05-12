GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

GPRK opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. GeoPark has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.60.

Get GeoPark alerts:

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). GeoPark had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GeoPark will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on GeoPark from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.