Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $329.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to announce sales of $329.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $324.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $333.40 million. Gibraltar Industries reported sales of $285.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.75 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $242,050.00. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $432,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,511 shares in the company, valued at $308,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 21,582 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $968,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROCK traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,444. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $36.39 and a 1-year high of $103.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

