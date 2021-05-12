Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Glaukos in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.39). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Glaukos’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $77.51 on Monday. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $34.10 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -46.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.27.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $411,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,721,100 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 136.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after buying an additional 103,102 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 10,798 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.