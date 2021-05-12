Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) Stock Price Down 15.5%

Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF)’s share price was down 15.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.35 and last traded at $13.35. Approximately 1,115 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 12,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93.

Global Fashion Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLFGF)

Global Fashion Group SA operates e-commerce platforms for fashion and lifestyle markets in Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States, South East Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The company covers various fashion and lifestyle categories, such as apparel, footwear, accessories, and kids and sportswear.

