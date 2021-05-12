Global Ports (LON:GPH) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH) shares traded down 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 130.50 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 130.50 ($1.70). 4,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 106,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.75 ($1.73).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a report on Monday, April 19th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 127.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 103.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06. The firm has a market cap of £83.40 million and a PE ratio of -1.94.

About Global Ports (LON:GPH)

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

