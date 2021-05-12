Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Director Andrew M. Cohn Acquires 5,000 Shares

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $80,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,848,537 shares in the company, valued at $29,669,018.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Global Water Resources stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $15.81. 22,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,460. The stock has a market cap of $357.12 million, a P/E ratio of 1,622.62, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average is $15.55. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $18.15.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 1.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0243 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 290.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 24,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Global Water Resources by 4.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Global Water Resources by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Global Water Resources by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Global Water Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 52,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GWRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Global Water Resources from $12.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

